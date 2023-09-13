Man United winger Antony spotted relaxing by a pool in Sao Paulo – after Brazil star agreed to ‘delay his return’ to the club following domestic abuse allegations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Manchester United player Antony was pictured relaxing with friends around a swimming pool at a gated estate near Sao Paulo after accepting indefinite leave from his club following allegations of abuse.

The 23-year-old looked relaxed as he posed for selfies with fans who recognized him as he enjoyed his free time with two friends.

The striker flew to Brazil before learning he would not take part in this week’s international matches.

He is now expected to remain in his homeland for the time being while he attempts to defend himself against allegations that he assaulted three women.

They include DJ and influencer Gabriela Cavallin, who claimed the footballer attacked her four times, and bank worker Ingrid Lana, who claims he pushed her against a wall in Manchester in September of the year last.

Manchester United winger Antony (left) was seen relaxing by a swimming pool in Sao Paulo as he delays his return to the club following a series of sexual abuse allegations (Credit : Instagram)

Antony’s accuser (right), Ingrid Lana (left), claimed the Brazilian “could have killed her after accusing him of pushing her against a wall.”

DJ and influencer Gabriela Cavallin also made several allegations against the Man United star

Antony, who is the subject of police investigations in Brazil and the United Kingdom, has denied any wrongdoing.

He was neither arrested nor charged and promised to “present the evidence” to prove the truth.

The winger, who signed for United from Ajax in an £85million deal last summer, was pictured giving a thumbs up in a selfie around the condominium pool closed Alphaville, in the upscale municipality of Barueri, near Sao Paulo.

In another, he posed shirtless in swim shorts, smiling and relaxed with a young fan.

His upscale environment was a far cry from that of his childhood in the Sao Paulo suburb nicknamed “Inferninho” – in Portuguese “Little Hell”.

Antony revealed after joining the Red Devils last year how he jumped over the body of a dead man lying in an alley near his home on his way to school, insisting: “I don’t say that to sound harsh. It was just my reality.

It was unclear today whether the luxury apartment where he was photographed serves as his base in Brazil while he focuses on the abuse allegations he faces and takes a break from competitive soccer – or if he was just visiting friends for the day.

Gabriela Cavallin, 23, and Ingrid Lana, 33, both gave television interviews in their country last week, claiming they had been attacked by the footballer.

In Brazil, the third accuser was named Rayssa de Freitas.

Cavallin filed a complaint with police in Brazil in June, then spoke out in a television interview.

Cavallin said she needed stitches in her chest after Antony allegedly injured her.

Antony posted a statement in Portuguese on Instagram in June, emphasizing his innocence.

Ingrid, who claims she was pushed against a wall after traveling to Manchester to meet Antony for business last September, dramatically claimed on social media earlier this week that she could have died in the alleged assault .

The footballer insisted in his own television interview in Brazil last Friday: “I know the truth and it will come out.”

He also spoke out against domestic violence and insisted he would never harm a woman.

He said: “It’s completely false, 100 percent false. I have a mother, a sister and I would never want this to happen to them.

“I am 100% sure I have never touched a woman and I will present the evidence.” People will see the truth. I have never attacked and I will never attack. I am sure that I have never committed physical violence.

Nightly reports in the South American country indicated that Antony now intended to sue Ingrid for defamation following her interview on Record TV on Sunday.

Manchester United said in a club statement on Sunday: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony.

“Players who have not participated in international matches must return to training on Monday. However, it was agreed with Antony that he would delay his return until further notice in order to respond to the allegations.

The winger later appeared on Brazilian television to conduct an interview regarding the allegations.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognize the importance of protecting everyone involved in this situation and recognize the impact of these allegations on survivors of abuse.

A statement from Anthony read: “I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I respond to the allegations made against me.

“It was a mutual decision to avoid distracting my teammates and to avoid any unnecessary controversy for the club.

“I would like to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of and will fully cooperate with the police in helping them uncover the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.