NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, met, at his ministry office on Wednesday, with Director of the Lebanese University#39;s Information Faculty – First Branch, Rami Najm, accompanied by a delegation of the Arab Association for Communication Sciences.

Talks reportedly touched on the means to bolster the academic work in service of media and information in Lebanon.

============R.A.H.