Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UNIFIL Spokesperson: Media reports over the last day contain speculation that does not accurately reflect the discussions that took place

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – In a statement to the National News Agency, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, ldquo;UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Laacute;zaro chaired a Tripartite meeting with senior officers of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at a UN position in Ras Al Naqoura today.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ldquo;Discussions that take place in Tripartite meetings are confidential. Nonetheless, media reports over the last day contain speculation that does not accurately reflect the discussions that took place,rdquo; he stressed, adding that ldquo;Such reports based on unconfirmed rumours have the potential to jeopardize the progress achieved so far in reducing tensions and advancing discussions on unresolved matters along the Blue Line.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    Tenenti further added that ldquo;The intention is to continue with the discussions under UNIFIL auspices with the ultimate objective of addressing all issues along the Blue Line.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Death of Mahsa Amini: ‘The silent crowd came to life and began shouting’

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Kim Jong Un’s younger sister Kim Yo-Jong is seen in Russia for Putin summit in her first appearance outside North Korea since it was claimed she is the ‘ultimate power’ to her ‘cruel dictator’ brother

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    The school parking rules every parent needs to know to avoid hefty fines

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Death of Mahsa Amini: ‘The silent crowd came to life and began shouting’

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Kim Jong Un’s younger sister Kim Yo-Jong is seen in Russia for Putin summit in her first appearance outside North Korea since it was claimed she is the ‘ultimate power’ to her ‘cruel dictator’ brother

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    The school parking rules every parent needs to know to avoid hefty fines

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    British commandos have trained hundreds of Ukrainian marines in the ‘art’ of amphibious raids

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy