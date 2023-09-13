Serious kidney infection sends Liam Payne to hospital – the warning signs and early symptoms to look out for

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital in severe pain due to a serious kidney infection.

The former One Direction singer, 30, fell ill during a trip to Lake Como in Italy with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

This painful and unpleasant disease can cause fever, back pain and a burning sensation when urinating.

If left untreated, it can cause permanent kidney damage.

Here, MailOnline breaks down the early warning signs and symptoms of a kidney infection to look out for.

What causes a kidney infection?

A common bladder infection, known as cystitis, is often the cause of a kidney infection.

The initial infection can be caused by a type of bacteria called E. coli that enters the urethra, a tube that carries urine out of the body.

E. coli usually lives in the intestines, but can be transferred to the genitals during sex or when wiping after using the bathroom.

Although most people who get cystitis do not develop a kidney infection, sometimes bacteria travel from the bladder to the kidneys.

But in some cases, it can develop without a bladder infection if you have kidney stones or a weakened immune system.

According to the NHS, it is vital to treat the infection with antibiotics immediately to avoid permanent kidney damage.

Liam Payne was rushed to hospital during a romantic holiday with his girlfriend after suffering agonizing kidney pain (pictured at Lake Como with Kate on Saturday).

Fever

Fever is a common symptom of a kidney infection.

A normal body temperature is around 37C (98.6F), but when you have a fever it will be 37.8C (100F) or higher, the NHS says.

Feeling hot, chilled, or cold are signs of fever.

The body uses fever to fight infections, as they stimulate the immune system and make it difficult for the bacteria and viruses behind the infections to survive.

Wearing loose clothing, drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, and taking paracetamol can help improve fever symptoms.

Back pain

Pain or discomfort in the lower back, side, or genitals is also a sign of kidney infection.

It can often feel like a dull ache that can get worse with gentle pressure.

The pain may be felt just below the rib cage, where the kidneys are located.

In some cases, only one kidney is infected, causing pain and tenderness on only one side, the NHS says.

Liam Payne announced last month that he was canceling a tour in South America due to a “serious kidney infection” that left him in hospital.

Sudden need to urinate

Kidney infections can also cause symptoms of cystitis or UTI.

This includes the need to urinate suddenly or more frequently, according to the NHS.

The bacteria in the bladder, which cause the infection, can cause the area to become swollen and irritated.

It is this swelling that causes the need to go to the bathroom more frequently and urgently, experts say.

How to prevent a kidney infection The NHS says the best way to prevent a kidney infection is to keep the bladder and urethra free of bacteria. This can be done by: drink plenty of fluids (tap water is best)

go to the bathroom as soon as you feel the urge, instead of holding it back

go to the bathroom after sex

wipe from front to back after going to the bathroom

washing your genitals every day and, if possible, before having sex

treat any constipation – being constipated can increase the chances of developing a UTI

Do not use a diaphragm or spermicide-coated condoms if you are prone to urinary tract infections; it is believed that spermicide may increase the risk of contracting a urinary tract infection. Source: National Health Service

Pain or burning sensation when urinating.

Kidney infections not only make you urinate more, but they can also cause pain or a burning sensation when doing so.

This is caused by inflammation or swelling of the urinary tract, experts say.

Kidney infections are more common in women because the female urethra is shorter than that of men, which makes it easier for bacteria to reach the kidneys.

“Younger women are more at risk because they tend to be more sexually active and having frequent sex increases their chances of getting a kidney infection,” the NHS says.

Cloudy or smelly urine

Urine is usually clear or pale yellow, but if it becomes cloudy or smells bad, it could be a sign of a urinary tract infection or kidney infection.

This is because the body sends out white blood cells to fight the infection.

The cells are usually excreted in the urine, so when white blood cells mix with the urine they can cause a cloudy color.

Although a change in urine color can be caused by dehydration or medication, the NHS says that if it is accompanied by other symptoms such as pain when urinating, it could be a UTI.

“Less commonly, foul-smelling pee can be caused by other conditions such as type 2 diabetes or kidney stones,” the NHS says.

blood in your urine

Finding blood in the urine is another symptom of both a UTI and kidney infection.

But the NHS urges people to see their GP if their UTI symptoms have not improved within a few days or if they have blood in their urine.

“Blood in the urine can come from anywhere in the urinary tract – the bladder, kidneys or urethra,” says the NHS.

Usually, a doctor will prescribe antibiotics for an infection to prevent it from entering the bloodstream.

Most people who are diagnosed and treated quickly with antibiotics feel completely better after about two weeks.