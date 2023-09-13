Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jumblatt after meeting French envoy: We prefer Berri-Le Drian’s viewpoint based on dialogue

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, met at his Clemenceau residence on Wednesday with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, in the presence of MPs Taymour Jumblatt and Wael Abu Faour.

    Talks touched on the latest political developments.

    quot;The Lebanese Forces party always has a viewpoint that is different from ours; we prefer the viewpoint of House Speaker Nabih Berri and Le Drian that is based on dialogue,quot; said Jumblatt following the meeting.

    In response to a question about whether the PSP has been informed of the dialogue session date, Jumblatt said: quot;We haven#39;t been informed of anything; all in good time.quot;

    Asked whether Le Drian backs Marada Movement leader for the presidency of the republic, Jumblatt said that talks did not touch on names.

    quot;Some local sides do not want a solution,quot; he charged.

    ============R.A.H.

    By

