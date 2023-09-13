Pope calls for prayers for people of Morocco after earthquake

NNA – After praying for victims of the flooding in Libya, Pope Francis said, ldquo;My thoughts also go to the noble Moroccan people who have suffered these movements of the earth, these earthquakes.rdquo;

Almost 3,000 people are known to have died in the magnitude 6.8 quake that struck the country on Friday, and more than 5500 injuries have been reported. Spain, Britain, and Qatar have sent teams to assist in rescue operations, but hopes of finding survivors are fading. Other countries, including Italy, Belgium, France, and Germany have also offered assistance.

Many of the victims reside in small villages in mountain areas that rescue and aid workers are struggling to reach.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Pope Francis urged prayers for Morocco and its inhabitants, asking that the Lord might give them ldquo;strength to recover, to recover after this terrible lsquo;ambushrsquo; they have endured.rdquo; —–Vatican News

