Report Finds Musk Is Doing Little to Remove Neo-Nazi Posts

Elon Musk, spent last week threatening to sue the Anti-Defamation League over its claims he has failed to tackle antisemitism on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Now, a new report from the Center For Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) claims X is failing to remove neo-Nazi, antisemitic, and racist posts despite being aware of the hateful content.

Researchers from the CCDH, a disinformation watchdog that Musk is currently suing, identified 300 tweets, from 100 different accounts, that they say violate X’s own hate speech policies. The researchers reported the tweets through formal channels and then checked a week later to see what action had been taken. They found that 86 percent of the posts were still up and 90 of the accounts were still active.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, the company’s Safety Team hit back, claiming the CCDH’s report contained “false claims,” and that “violative posts” had been removed. They also said the report overestimated the number of people exposed to the tweets by counting the total number of followers of each account, rather than the “impressions” of each post.

