Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    Elon Musk on Starlink Scandal: Ukraine ‘Not in Charge’ of U.S.

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , ,
    Elon Musk on Starlink Scandal: Ukraine ‘Not in Charge’ of U.S.

    Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

    After days of outrage from Ukrainians over the revelation that Elon Musk thwarted a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s naval fleet in Crimea last year, the SpaceX CEO says U.S. sanctions are to blame for the move.

    Speaking at the All-In Summit on Tuesday, Musk said he would have needed direct approval from the Biden administration to enable Starlink satellite communications for the sneak attack.

    “At the time this happened, the [satellite network in the] region around Crimea, um, was actually turned off. Now the reason it was turned off… actually originally it was because the United States had sanctions against Crimea, and we were not allowed to actually turn on connectivity, without explicit government approval,” he said. “So, um, basically Ukraine didn’t give us any advanced warning or heads up or anything, we just got the sort of urgent calls from the Ukrainian government saying we needed to turn on Crimea.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Death of Mahsa Amini: ‘The silent crowd came to life and began shouting’

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Kim Jong Un’s younger sister Kim Yo-Jong is seen in Russia for Putin summit in her first appearance outside North Korea since it was claimed she is the ‘ultimate power’ to her ‘cruel dictator’ brother

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    The school parking rules every parent needs to know to avoid hefty fines

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Death of Mahsa Amini: ‘The silent crowd came to life and began shouting’

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Kim Jong Un’s younger sister Kim Yo-Jong is seen in Russia for Putin summit in her first appearance outside North Korea since it was claimed she is the ‘ultimate power’ to her ‘cruel dictator’ brother

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    The school parking rules every parent needs to know to avoid hefty fines

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    British commandos have trained hundreds of Ukrainian marines in the ‘art’ of amphibious raids

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy