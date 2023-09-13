Raad meets French Envoy, highlights importance of dialogue between Lebanese

NNA – ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; bloc head, MP Mohammed Raad, on Wednesday receivednbsp;

French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Hezbollah International Relations Official, Ammar Moussawi.

Discussions reportedly nbsp;touched on ldquo;the French initiative seeking to launch dialogue betweennbsp;the Lebanese on the presidential issue,rdquo; according to Hezbollah media relations department.

For his part, the head of the ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; bloc stressed ldquo;the importance of dialogue and communication between the Lebanese as it is the only available way out of the current situation regarding the presidential issue.rdquo;

