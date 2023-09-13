Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Raad meets French Envoy, highlights importance of dialogue between Lebanese

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; bloc head, MP Mohammed Raad, on Wednesday receivednbsp;
    French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Hezbollah International Relations Official, Ammar Moussawi.

    Discussions reportedly nbsp;touched on ldquo;the French initiative seeking to launch dialogue betweennbsp;the Lebanese on the presidential issue,rdquo; according to Hezbollah media relations department.

    For his part, the head of the ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistancerdquo; bloc stressed ldquo;the importance of dialogue and communication between the Lebanese as it is the only available way out of the current situation regarding the presidential issue.rdquo;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

