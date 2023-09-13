Mastercard and Delivery Hero partnership fuels innovative consumer experiences in MENA

NNA -nbsp;Mastercardrsquo;s strategic partnership withnbsp;Delivery Hero, the worldrsquo;s leading local delivery platform, continues to fuel the growth of the ecommerce nbsp;in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Since announcing a large-scale collaboration aimed at digitalizing Delivery Herorsquo;s payment chain in 2020, the two companies have seen the number of transactions through its platforms more than double. Over the past three years, Mastercard has beennbsp;partnering withnbsp;Delivery Heronbsp;to facilitateseamless payment acceptance across its operating entities in MENA, while adding value for consumers across millions of transactions.

Between 2020 and 2022, the number of Mastercard food order transactions on Delivery Herorsquo;s apps increasednbsp;by more than100%. Hundreds of thousands of customers across MENA have benefitted from its always-on Customer Value Proposition (CVP), offering Mastercardnbsp;cardholdersrsquo;nbsp;access to unique discounts and benefits.nbsp;Delivery Herorsquo;s MENA region had aGross Merchandise Value (GMV)nbsp;growth accelerating to 21% YoY innbsp;Q2 2023 in constant currencynbsp;(Q1 2023: 16% YoY), due to strong customer demand.

Amidst a clear and sustained shift to ecommerce fornbsp;food and grocerynbsp;deliveries, Mastercard has committed to supporting the growing appetite among MENA consumers by facilitating secure and convenient digital transactions. In a first collaboration of its kind in the region, the company recently joined forces with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and talabat UAE to launch thenbsp;talabat ADCB Mastercard Credit Cardnbsp;that maximizes rewards for day-to-day delivery orders. The new card offers seven food-themed designs tailored to different types of food enthusiasts, and can easily be applied for digitally through the talabat app.

ldquo;Mastercard remains focused on providing a superior consumer experience to its partners. As part of our partnership with Delivery Hero, we are continuously innovating the consumer experience to enable a best-in-class proposition for consumers. The recent talabat cobrand card launch is just another example of how we are bringing benefits and convenience to our cardholders,rdquo; saidnbsp;Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

ldquo;Our landmark partnership with Mastercard, built on our shared passion for innovation, enables us to provide unprecedented benefits to our customers while boosting operational efficiencies and eliminating the need for cash across our value chain. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for ecommerce solutions of the future,rdquo; saidnbsp;Emmanuelnbsp;Thomassin,nbsp;CFO, Delivery Hero.

By pushing further adoption of digital payments, the partnership with Delivery Hero continues to create a superior customer experience and financial security for consumers, riders and restaurants, support the growth of digital inclusion across the region and additionally drives operational efficiencies across Delivery Herorsquo;s platforms.

