At least 30,000 left homeless by Libya City flood: UN Agency

NNA – At least 30,000 Libyans have been left homeless in the eastern city of Derna in devastating flash floods unleashed by Storm Daniel, the International Organization for Migration said Wednesday.

quot;At least 30,000 individuals displaced in Derna,quot; the UN agency said, adding that thousands more had been left homeless in nearby towns.

Two river dams burst after the storm hit on Sunday afternoon, releasing an enormous surge of water that tore through the Mediterranean coastal city, sweeping away buildings and the people inside them. mdash; AFP

