Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    At least 30,000 left homeless by Libya City flood: UN Agency

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – At least 30,000 Libyans have been left homeless in the eastern city of Derna in devastating flash floods unleashed by Storm Daniel, the International Organization for Migration said Wednesday.

    quot;At least 30,000 individuals displaced in Derna,quot; the UN agency said, adding that thousands more had been left homeless in nearby towns.

    Two river dams burst after the storm hit on Sunday afternoon, releasing an enormous surge of water that tore through the Mediterranean coastal city, sweeping away buildings and the people inside them. mdash; AFP

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Self-styled ‘older lesbian’ Miriam Margolyes, 82, causes chaos again on This Morning as she talks about ‘steaming her vagina, her sex life’ and swears several times

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    iPhone 15 Introduces long-awaited feature linking you to those who share their location

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s epic success is down to 3 key things, Howard Marks says

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Self-styled ‘older lesbian’ Miriam Margolyes, 82, causes chaos again on This Morning as she talks about ‘steaming her vagina, her sex life’ and swears several times

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    iPhone 15 Introduces long-awaited feature linking you to those who share their location

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s epic success is down to 3 key things, Howard Marks says

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s X is a ‘chaotic environment’ that raises serious questions about its data-privacy practices, DOJ says

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy