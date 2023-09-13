British Embassy: Applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarship Scheme for Master’s Degrees are now open

NNA – The British Embassy Beirut announcednbsp;that applications for the UK Governmentrsquo;s flagship Chevening Scholarships programme are now open. Applicants should apply online via www.chevening.org/apply by 7 November 2023.

The scholarship, which is now in its 40th year, offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible masterrsquo;s degree at over 150 UK universities whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

For eligibility and criteria, please visit Who can apply? | Chevening

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to potential future leaders and individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate strong leadership and networking skills. nbsp;They should have the commitment and skills required to create positive change in their respective field and/or community, and to show how a masterrsquo;s degree from a UK university would help them achieve that upon their return to their home country.nbsp;

Lebanese citizens (and Palestinians residing in Lebanon) are eligible to apply under the Lebanon scheme in any subject area. The Scholarship scheme for Lebanon benefits from joint local and regional partnerships.

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;The Chevening-Rebecca Dykes Scholarship set up by the British Embassy in Beirut since 2017 offers one scholarship to a woman who wishes to pursue a masterrsquo;s in an area related to Gender Studies, Peace and Conflict Studies, Development and Human Rights and Refugee and Migration Studies or other similar fields. The candidate is chosen by the embassy when awarded the Scholarship.

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;For the third consecutive year, The Chevening-Siren Associates Scholarship will offer one scholarship to a Lebanese national (or Palestinian national who would be normally resident in Lebanon) and be located there at the time of making an application to an individual who wishes to pursue a masterrsquo;s in Governance, International Development, Human Rights or Public Financial Management/Administration at one of the UKrsquo;s top 20 universities. The candidate is chosen by our partner Siren when awarded the Scholarship.

Regional Partnerships

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;The Chevening – BSEISU Scholarship is open to candidates from Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and The Occupied Palestinian Territories, applying to study science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects at the UKrsquo;s top 10 universities. nbsp;

bull;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;The Saiuml;d Foundation generously co-funds twelve Chevening Awards available to applicants from Lebanon, Jordan, The Occupied Palestinian Territories, and Syria wishing to study any one-year taught master#39;s programme at one of the Saiuml;d-Partner universities.nbsp;

This year marks 40 years since the programme was created in 1983. There are now over 55,000 Chevening Alumni worldwide, many of whom have become leaders and innovators who break boundaries across a variety of professional fields. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2024/2025 academic year, demonstrating the UKrsquo;s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.nbsp;

The Chevening Alumni Association in Lebanon consists of over 240 members, including in gender, human rights, good governance, humanitarian emergencies, economy, health and more.nbsp;

For eligibility and criteria visit www.chevening.org/scholarships. You can also contact the British Embassy at ukinlebanon@fcdo.gov.uk.

———————–