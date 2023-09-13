Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Pope calls for prayers for people of Morocco after earthquake

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – After praying for victims of the flooding in Libya, Pope Francis said, ldquo;My thoughts also go to the noble Moroccan people who have suffered these movements of the earth, these earthquakes.rdquo;

    Almost 3,000 people are known to have died in the magnitude 6.8 quake that struck the country on Friday, and more than 5500 injuries have been reported. Spain, Britain, and Qatar have sent teams to assist in rescue operations, but hopes of finding survivors are fading. Other countries, including Italy, Belgium, France, and Germany have also offered assistance.

    Many of the victims reside in small villages in mountain areas that rescue and aid workers are struggling to reach.

    In his remarks on Wednesday, Pope Francis urged prayers for Morocco and its inhabitants, asking that the Lord might give them ldquo;strength to recover, to recover after this terrible lsquo;ambushrsquo; they have endured.rdquo; —–Vatican News

    ==============R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Self-styled ‘older lesbian’ Miriam Margolyes, 82, causes chaos again on This Morning as she talks about ‘steaming her vagina, her sex life’ and swears several times

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    iPhone 15 Introduces long-awaited feature linking you to those who share their location

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s epic success is down to 3 key things, Howard Marks says

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Self-styled ‘older lesbian’ Miriam Margolyes, 82, causes chaos again on This Morning as she talks about ‘steaming her vagina, her sex life’ and swears several times

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    iPhone 15 Introduces long-awaited feature linking you to those who share their location

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s epic success is down to 3 key things, Howard Marks says

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s X is a ‘chaotic environment’ that raises serious questions about its data-privacy practices, DOJ says

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy