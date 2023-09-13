Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UNIFIL Spokesperson: Media reports over the last day contain speculation that does not accurately reflect the discussions that took place

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – In a statement to the National News Agency, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, ldquo;UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Laacute;zaro chaired a Tripartite meeting with senior officers of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at a UN position in Ras Al Naqoura today.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ldquo;Discussions that take place in Tripartite meetings are confidential. Nonetheless, media reports over the last day contain speculation that does not accurately reflect the discussions that took place,rdquo; he stressed, adding that ldquo;Such reports based on unconfirmed rumours have the potential to jeopardize the progress achieved so far in reducing tensions and advancing discussions on unresolved matters along the Blue Line.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    Tenenti further added that ldquo;The intention is to continue with the discussions under UNIFIL auspices with the ultimate objective of addressing all issues along the Blue Line.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Self-styled ‘older lesbian’ Miriam Margolyes, 82, causes chaos again on This Morning as she talks about ‘steaming her vagina, her sex life’ and swears several times

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    iPhone 15 Introduces long-awaited feature linking you to those who share their location

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s epic success is down to 3 key things, Howard Marks says

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Self-styled ‘older lesbian’ Miriam Margolyes, 82, causes chaos again on This Morning as she talks about ‘steaming her vagina, her sex life’ and swears several times

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    iPhone 15 Introduces long-awaited feature linking you to those who share their location

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s epic success is down to 3 key things, Howard Marks says

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s X is a ‘chaotic environment’ that raises serious questions about its data-privacy practices, DOJ says

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy