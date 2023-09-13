UNIFIL Spokesperson: Media reports over the last day contain speculation that does not accurately reflect the discussions that took place

NNA – In a statement to the National News Agency, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said, ldquo;UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Laacute;zaro chaired a Tripartite meeting with senior officers of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at a UN position in Ras Al Naqoura today.rdquo;

ldquo;Discussions that take place in Tripartite meetings are confidential. Nonetheless, media reports over the last day contain speculation that does not accurately reflect the discussions that took place,rdquo; he stressed, adding that ldquo;Such reports based on unconfirmed rumours have the potential to jeopardize the progress achieved so far in reducing tensions and advancing discussions on unresolved matters along the Blue Line.rdquo;

Tenenti further added that ldquo;The intention is to continue with the discussions under UNIFIL auspices with the ultimate objective of addressing all issues along the Blue Line.rdquo;

