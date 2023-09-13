iPhone 15 Introduces long-awaited feature linking you to those who share their location

<!–

One of the many new features introduced at Apple’s much-anticipated September 12 event helps users navigate to other users who have shared their location.

Response to the feature has been very positive despite some considering it “long overdue.”

The event presented the new Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

All four devices will be equipped with a new “ultra-wideband chip” that “opens up a whole new way to use precision search.”

You can now go to a friend or family member who has shared their location with you on a similarly compatible device; You can follow an arrow to it and the phone also tells you the distance to your target.

One commenter on

Another added: ‘It’s about time!’

Aside from questioning the timeliness of the new feature, reaction was mostly positive, with people describing it as “awesome” and another saying “I needed this.”

However, someone else thought it was “nothing special.”

He apple event The announcement video suggested train stations and farmers markets as potential locations that could be useful, and viewers were quick to add other possibilities.

One predicted the feature would be “surprising for women’s safety.”

Less candidly, another suggested they would use it to find their mother when they got lost shopping.

Despite this positivity, when it came to other new features, or lack thereof, some Apple fans were left disappointed.

The other changes that were announced included a switch to USB-C charging in line with EU regulations, new materials, and a “Name” feature.

Name Drop allows iPhone users to exchange contact data by simply bringing their devices together.