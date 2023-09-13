Self-styled ‘older lesbian’ Miriam Margolyes, 82, causes chaos again on This Morning as she talks about ‘steaming her vagina, her sex life’ and swears several times

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This morning was thrown into chaos on Wednesday when guest Miriam Margolyes spoke about ‘steaming her vagina’ and her sex life, while also swearing twice live on the show.

Presenter Holly Willoughby, 42, was left red-faced and forced to apologize to viewers after the outspoken actress, 82, uttered an expletive before saying the word s**t’ during the call-in.

Miriam then raised eyebrows again as she sat on the sofa for a chat, before speaking candidly about her sex life and maintaining her private parts.

She said during the X-rated discussion: ‘My friends say I haven’t changed, but I’ve always been as mischievous and outgoing as I am now.

‘What I’ve learned is to be kind. Otherwise I’m basically perfect. I’m 82, I fart a lot, p**sa a lot, but I’m still going.

‘I just got back from Austria and went to a rocker place and got my yoni (slang for female genitals) steamed. It has done me a world of good. You put a large pan with some mint and you put it in a bedpan and spread your legs. It is peaceful and pleasant. It has woken up…’

Gwyneth Paltrow famously talked about vaginal steaming on her lifestyle site Goop, which first reported on the controversial procedure in 2015, with many people at the time calling it a “vagina facial.”

Speaking about her sex life, Miriam continued: “Sex is not for me now, it is not what it is in life, but I will give advice and talk about it.

“Bottoms are friendly when a man flies his…but you can touch the bottom.”

She added: “Danial Radcliff said I farted and that’s true.”

Meanwhile, speaking about her Vogue cover from June this year, Miriam said: ‘I thought it was a hoax that my agent wrote to them saying I would deal with the gay pride issue.

‘I gladly accepted. Because I’m an older lesbian and they cheered me up. My partner doesn’t want to read the book because she’s in it, she’s shy and she’s a good 80 year old girl. She is my rock and I adore her and I am grateful that we are still together after fifty years.”

Harry Potter star Miriam is a regular on the ITV daytime show and has often turned the sky blue during comedic moments in the past.

And the latest drama was no different when Miriam later uttered another swear word live on TV while telling a caller about her partner not paying attention to her when he got home from work.

Miriam advised the woman to talk to her partner about her feelings, before making the cheeky suggestion that she strip naked and ‘show him what she’s got’.

The star then added another suggestion, telling the women to take the phone away from him and ordering him to “put the damn phone away.”

Even though she said the swear word, presenter Holly quickly jumped in and said sorry to the audience, telling the protesting Miriam that even though she didn’t swear audibly, viewers could still make out what was said.

However, there was no doubt that she swore moments later when she accidentally said the word ‘s**t’ while giving her advice to another viewer about their nightmare neighbour.

Miriam realized her mistake and put her hand over her mouth as she remarked, “Oh, sorry!”

Holly was clearly used to Miriam’s antics and apologized to fans before telling the TV star: “You felt so comfortable that you forgot about yourself for a moment, but it’s fine.”

Meanwhile, her co-host Josie Gibson, 38, was in hot water over the blunder.