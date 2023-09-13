Escaped Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Captured After Nearly 2 Weeks on the Lam

Pennsylvania State Police/Handout via Reuters

Danelo Cavalcante, the Brazilian murderer who broke out of a Pennsylvania prison on Aug. 31 and spent nearly two weeks on the run, has been apprehended, Pennsylvania police announced on Wednesday.

“This is a message from Pennsylvania State Police,” police said in a reverse 911 call to area residents. “The search for Danelo Cavalcante is over. The subject is now in custody.”

News of Cavalcante’s capture comes after authorities moved their manhunt to South Coventry Township in Chester County and announced he was now armed. On Monday night, he had been fired on by a homeowner while fleeing after stealing a .22-caliber rifle from a garage.

Read more at The Daily Beast.