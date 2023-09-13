Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    Rising gas prices push up the rate of annual inflation to 3.7% – the second consecutive rise THIS YEAR – but experts insist interest rates will remain steady

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Rising gas prices push up the rate of annual inflation to 3.7% – the second consecutive rise THIS YEAR – but experts insist interest rates will remain steady

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Rising gas prices are pushing the annual inflation rate to 3.7% – the second consecutive rise THIS YEAR – but experts insist interest rates will remain stable.

    By Tilly Armstrong Consumer Reporter for Dailymail.Com

    Update: 9:04 a.m. EDT, September 13, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Inflation in the United States accelerated for the second consecutive month, reaching an annual rate of 3.7 percent, up from 3.2 percent in August.

    Prices rose 0.6% month-on-month through August, mainly due to higher gas prices, which accounted for more than half of the increase.

    Housing costs also contributed to the increase, which increased for a 40th consecutive month.

    The Consumer Price Index report comes a week before the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

    Despite the acceleration in inflation, the Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates stable while deciding to raise rates again later in the year.

    Core inflation, which excludes volatile prices including food and energy, and is considered a better indicator of long-term trends, remained generally subdued.

    Monthly core inflation rose 0.3 percent in August, up slightly from the 0.2 percent rise recorded in July.

    This is breaking news. More soon.

    Rising gas prices push up the rate of annual inflation to 3.7% – the second consecutive rise THIS YEAR – but experts insist interest rates will remain steady

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Unexplained Lights Witnessed in the Sky Preceding Morocco’s Recent Earthquake – Scientists Unable to Determine their Origin

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    North Korean flunky checks Kim Jong Un’s chair to make sure it won’t collapse under his 300lb frame as security guard appears to search it for booby traps

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    ‘iPhone spec updates are largely minor’: Here’s what Wall Street is saying about Apple’s iPhone 15 event

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Unexplained Lights Witnessed in the Sky Preceding Morocco’s Recent Earthquake – Scientists Unable to Determine their Origin

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    North Korean flunky checks Kim Jong Un’s chair to make sure it won’t collapse under his 300lb frame as security guard appears to search it for booby traps

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    ‘iPhone spec updates are largely minor’: Here’s what Wall Street is saying about Apple’s iPhone 15 event

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    How to mirror your iPad’s screen onto a Roku, to watch videos and view pictures on a TV screen

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy