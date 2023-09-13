WhatsApp is widely rolling out its Telegram-like Channels feature

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

WhatsApp is rolling out its new Channels feature to more users. The messaging app announced Wednesday that it is expanding the one-to-many streaming feature to more than 150 countries.

While WhatsApp first introduced the channels in June, it was only available to select organizations in Colombia and Singapore. Just like the Telegram messaging app, WhatsApp’s Channels feature lets you receive updates from creators, organizations, and brands from a single channel. Instagram launched a similar feature earlier this year, called streaming channels.

Along with the broader rollout, WhatsApp also announced some new improvements to the feature. That includes an improved directory that allows you to filter channels by country, while also allowing you to sort channels that are new, most active and popular. You can now also use emoji to react to posts within channels. Meanwhile, admins managing channels will now be able to edit their updates up to 30 days before the platform removes the post from its servers.

The messaging app is also welcoming “thousands” of new channels to the platform, including those run by Olivia Rodrigo, MLBand Mark Zuckerberg. WhatsApp says it will continue to add more features to channels as it receives feedback from users. The platform also notes that it will allow anyone to create a channel “over the next few months.” If you don’t see the Channels feature in your app yet, WhatsApp notes that you can join their waiting list on your mobile to receive notifications when it is available.

