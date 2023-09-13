Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Clashes renew in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh

    NNA – Sidon – The Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh witnessed a series of ceasefire violations, which concentrated before noon on the Hittin neighborhood, where a shell fell on one of the neighborhood houses, causing material damage.

    This afternoon, the sound of two shells was heard, followed by gunfire, which soon developed into renewed clashes between Fatah and the Islamists on the axis of the Hattin Jabal al-Halib neighborhood, in which rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns were used.

