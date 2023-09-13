North Korean flunky checks Kim Jong Un’s chair to make sure it won’t collapse under his 300lb frame as security guard appears to search it for booby traps

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Jong Un demonstrated today that he does not fully trust fellow tyrant Vladimir Putin when a pair of his lackeys were seen performing rigorous chair checks ahead of their long-awaited summit in Russia today.

First, a man wearing white gloves and a dark suit is seen in the footage wiping the black chair with a white cloth before the two leaders sat down for the meeting, which lasted more than four hours at Russia’s spaceport in the Far East.

The nervous man thoroughly cleaned the seat, the back of the chair and the armrests, and was supported in his efforts by two other North Korean officials who stood behind him with more cleaning supplies if necessary.

But the control was not over yet. After making sure the seat was clean, a second official, a man dressed identically to the first, checked to see if the chair was strong enough to support the weight of his supreme leader, who is said to be around 300 pounds.

The first man then appeared to scan the chair with a device that appeared to be a small metal detector, apparently checking for booby traps.

During the checks, a third North Korean official was also on hand to help and appeared to direct the men as they tested their weight.

A fourth person, who appeared to be Russian, watched closely, looking over the shoulder of one of the North Korean officials.

One of the North Korean security lackeys also seems reluctant to allow a Putin guard to be the last man near the chair before Kim sits in it.

It was unclear who recorded the footage, why the men were ordered to clean the chair so thoroughly or what they were checking with the device.

But Putin’s death squads are also known to use the lethal agents Novichok and Polonium 210 to poison discarded enemies or friends.

With this in mind, it appears that Kim left nothing to chance, even though the two professed their mutual friendship at the meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

It’s more obvious why Kim officials checked the chair’s sturdiness. The North Korean dictator is reported to weigh more than 300 pounds (136 kg).

The images show that the chair has a design popularized by IKEA, which has no back legs and is instead supported by a single curved frame.

If the chair broke under his weight, it would be a great embarrassment for Kim, who is eager to demonstrate his strength as a leader.

At the meeting, Kim pledged “full and unconditional support” to Putin as the two leaders isolated by the West held the summit that the United States warns could lead to a deal to supply munitions for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The Korean dictator has taken other precautions on his latest visit to Russia.

Kim refused to use a plane to travel the 948 miles from Vladivostok to the spaceport in the Amur region on his first foreign visit since 2019.

Instead, he insisted on using his luxurious, heavily armored train on which he had traveled from Pyongyang. The train is known to come with great safety equipment.

Russian skies are notoriously unsafe: a tourist plane crashed this week.

Putin’s former crony Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner’s mercenary army, died when his plane exploded in the sky last month near Moscow amid claims he was killed on the orders of the Kremlin dictator.

Kim, who also has a history of killing his enemies and friends, often insists on using the train like his father Kim Jong Il when he makes state visits.

Putin is believed to be looking for one of the few things impoverished North Korea has in abundance: stockpiles of old ammunition and Soviet-era weapons rockets.

Such a request would mark a role reversal from the 1950-53 Korean War, when Moscow supplied weapons to support Pyongyang’s invasion of South Korea, and in the decades of Soviet patronage of the North that followed.

The decision to meet at the Vostochny cosmodrome, Russia’s most important launch center on its own soil, suggests that Kim is seeking Russian help to develop military reconnaissance satellites, which he has described as crucial to increasing the threat from his missiles with nuclear capacity.

In recent months, North Korea has repeatedly failed to launch its first military spy satellite into orbit.