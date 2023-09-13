Unexplained Lights Witnessed in the Sky Preceding Morocco’s Recent Earthquake – Scientists Unable to Determine their Origin

Images of strange blue lights have emerged after the tragic Moroccan earthquake

Experts say the glow may be a rare phenomenon called “earthquake lights”

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Strange videos have emerged following the devastating Moroccan earthquake, showing mysterious lights in the sky before the tremor hit.

Blue lights were seen flashing over Agadir, at the foot of the Atlas Mountains, hours before the magnitude 6.8 quake struck.

While the clips have not been verified, the unexplained sightings have baffled viewers, with some suggesting a UFO or lightning could be to blame.

Another possible explanation could be “seismic lights”, a rare phenomenon believed to occur during times of seismic stress.

However, no one knows for sure if earthquake lights exist or what causes them.

Images of strange blue lights have emerged after the devastating Moroccan earthquake

WHAT ARE EARTHQUAKE LIGHTS? These unusual lights are believed to occur amid changes in the Earth’s magnetic field during an earthquake or volcanic eruption. Scientists theorize that electrical charges from crustal rocks ionize air molecules as they reach the surface. This reaction is believed to generate strange lights, but much remains to be explained.

‘He [Morocco] The earthquake occurred during the night,” said geophysicist Dr. Friedemann Freund. Washington Post.

“The conditions for people to see earthquake lights and perhaps even record them on cameras would be relatively high.”

These unusual lights, long believed to be a myth, are believed to occur amid changes that occur in the Earth’s magnetic field during an earthquake or volcanic eruption.

The lights can take on a variety of shapes, whether it’s a sphere of pink light or four-inch “flames” on the pavement.

The latter is said to have occurred in the historic Italian city of L’Aquila just seconds before an earthquake struck in 2009.

Meanwhile, a bright globe of violet light was reported moving across the sky near the St. Lawrence River in Quebec in 1988, 11 days before a powerful earthquake.

In 2014, Dr. Friedemann and his colleagues studied 65 unexplained reports of these lights since the year 1600.

Geologists say the 6.8 magnitude tremor was the largest earthquake to hit the heart of the country in more than 120 years.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors, and some in remote areas are forced to dig with their bare hands because heavy machinery cannot reach them.

– Once again, reports of enigmatic blue lights have emerged, preceding seismic events on Moroccan land. A similar phenomenon was witnessed earlier this year in Türkiye, moments before the earthquakes that hit both Türkiye and Syria. pic.twitter.com/V7Ht2Xq3qp —Aprajita Choudhary (@aprajitanefes) September 13, 2023

They found that 85 percent took place near breaks in the Earth’s crust, commonly called “rifts.”

Most sightings also took place before or during an earthquake, but rarely after.

This pattern has led scientists to believe that the buildup of seismic stress is the key factor in seismic flashes.

They theorize that electrical charges “activated” in crustal rocks ionize air molecules when they reach the surface.

This reaction is thought to generate strange lights almost like a battery, but there is still much to discover.

“It’s one of the few documented accounts of someone acting in the presence of seismic lights,” said Robert Thériault of Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources, who worked on the study.

“Seismic flashes as a pre-earthquake phenomenon, in combination with other types of parameters that vary before seismic activity, may one day help predict the proximity of a major earthquake.”