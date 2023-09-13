Fire at Vietnam apartment block kills 56

NNA -nbsp;A fire at an apartment block in Vietnam#39;s capital Hanoi has killed 56 people, among them children, and injured 37, police said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out during the night in a nine-storey building, home to about 150 residents, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA), which said the blaze was contained by 2 a.m. (1900 GMT).

Television images showed firefighters equipped with hoses and ladders at the scene by night, while a column of thick, dark smoke billowed from the building by day. — Reuters

