Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Fire at Vietnam apartment block kills 56

    By

    Sep 13, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;A fire at an apartment block in Vietnam#39;s capital Hanoi has killed 56 people, among them children, and injured 37, police said on Wednesday.

    The fire broke out during the night in a nine-storey building, home to about 150 residents, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA), which said the blaze was contained by 2 a.m. (1900 GMT).

    Television images showed firefighters equipped with hoses and ladders at the scene by night, while a column of thick, dark smoke billowed from the building by day. — Reuters

