Makary meets Lebanese Charitable Educational and Cultural Renewal Association, African Youth Parliament head

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Wednesday welcomed at his ministry office, the President of the Lebanese Charitable Educational and Cultural Renewal Association, Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Humanities and Language Sciences, and Advisor to the President of the International Association of Universities for Francophone Affairs and Countries, Rima Younes, accompanied by the President of the African Youth Parliament, Egyptian Mediaman Fadi Maher.

    Younes briefed Minister Makary on the Associationrsquo;s projects, including preparations for an international conference on media and women related issues.

    Maher briefednbsp;Minister Makary on the fruitful cooperation between the African Youth Parliament and the Lebanese Charitable Educational and Cultural Renewal Association, which will culminate in the signing of an agreement between the two parties under the auspices of the National Audio-visual Media Council.

    Younis also extended to the Minister of Information an official invitation from the President of the International Association of Universities, Professor Muhammad Khair Al-Ghabani Al-Husseini- in her capacity as his advisor- to attend the international conference on training and investment, which will be held in Qatar next October. The Associationrsquo;s local and international projects were also discussed.

    At the end of the meeting, Younes and Maher presented Minister Makary with an honorary shield as a token of recognition and appreciation for his efforts made at the media and humanitarian levels.

