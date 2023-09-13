Lauren Boebert asks her followers to ‘please let me know’ how the musical ‘Beetlejuice’ ends after a Denver theater kicked her out of a performance

Rep. Lauren Boebert films a video of herself before attending a briefing by U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a performance of “Beetlejuice” this weekend.

Audience members complained she was being loud, vaping, and taking photos mid-show.

In response, Boebert encouraged her online followers to see the show and “let her know how it ends.”

After the Denver Post reported that she was was kicked out of a local performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” over the weekend, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to partly confirm the incident and ask her followers to “let her know how it ends.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Post reported that the embattled Republican lawmaker and her companion were escorted out of a Denver-area performance of “Beetlejuice” after venue operators said she was using her phone’s camera mid-show, loudly “causing a disturbance,” and vaping.

Boebert’s campaign manager confirmed she had “enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance” of the show and had taken photos. He denied that she had vaped during the performance.

Shortly after the Post’s story was published, the congresswoman confirmed on Twitter that she had been in attendance on Sunday.

“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” Boebert wrote. “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

Surveillance footage obtained by 9News from the theater shows her and her companion arguing with staff as they were escorted from the show’s second act.

According to the Post, a police report noted that either Boebert or the person she was with threatened theater workers as they left the building, telling them, “Do you know who I am,” “I will be contacting the mayor,” and “‘I am on the board.”

In November 2022, Boebert narrowly won reelection in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by less than 600 votes. Both Boebert and Frisch are in the running for a potential rematch in November 2024.

