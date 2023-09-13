Today, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates convene with senators in DC for discussions on AI regulation

<!–

Today, behind closed doors, the US Senate will question nearly two dozen tech executives, including Tesla CEO and longtime AI critic Elon Musk, the creator of ChatGPT and staunch AI advocate, Sam Altman, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates on the best way to regulate AI.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who led the effort for today’s Senate ‘AI Insight Forum,’ described the day-long debate over the implications of artificial intelligence as a ‘moment where everyone must get to work for the Congress.’

“For Congress to legislate on artificial intelligence,” Senator Schumer said Tuesday, “is for us to engage in one of the most complex and important issues Congress has ever faced.”

Senator Schumer will moderate the forum on how Congress should establish safeguards for artificial intelligence, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during its first half.

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota will help moderate the forum.

Early news reports have mentioned only one major executive who will be on hand to represent human workers whose livelihoods are likely to be at risk from the growing use of AI: Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO union federation.

Last May, more than 350 technology experts signed a letter to Congress saying that AI regulation “should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war.” The letter was signed by ChatGPT creator Sam Altman (above), who will speak before the Senate today.

Microsoft President Brad Smith told a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Tuesday that Congress should “require safety brakes on AI that controls or manages critical infrastructure.” Above, Microsoft founder Bill Gates arrives at today’s private AI forum

Schumer, who discussed AI issues with Musk last April, wants forum attendees to talk about “why Congress must act, what questions to ask, and how to build consensus for safe innovation.”

Other expected attendees include Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and Google parent company Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. .

Microsoft President Brad Smith told a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Tuesday that Congress should “require safety brakes on AI that controls or manages critical infrastructure.”

Smith compared AI safeguards to requiring circuit breakers in buildings, school buses having emergency brakes, and airplanes having collision avoidance systems.

Some of the companies whose executives will participate in the meeting have already followed the White House’s advice to make voluntary commitments to help curb the potential of AI to influence politics with disinformation that is easy to create and spread.

Adobe, IBM, Nvidia and five other companies said Tuesday that they have signed President Joe Biden’s voluntary AI commitments, which require measures such as watermarking AI-generated content.

The commitments announced in July were aimed at ensuring that the power of AI was not used for destructive purposes. Google, OpenAI and Microsoft signed in July.

The White House has also reportedly been working on an executive order covering artificial intelligence technology.