Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband killed in a plane crash in Alaska

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband, Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., was killed in a plane crash in Alaska.

Her office confirmed she was returning to the state to be with her family.

Few details were available.

“He was one of those people who was obnoxiously good at everything,” Peltola’s chief of staff, Anton McParland, wrote in a statement.

“He had a delightful sense of humor that brightened up the darkest of times. He was definitely the family cook. And family was what mattered most to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, to his children , to his siblings, to his extended family – and he simply adored Mary.

The moderate Democrat, 50, was elected in 2022 to succeed the late GOP Rep. Don Young in representing Alaska’s at-large district. Young died that year at age 88 on a flight back from Washington, D.C. to Alaska.

This is breaking news. More soon