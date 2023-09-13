Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband killed in a plane crash in Alaska

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband killed in a plane crash in Alaska

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Husband of Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola killed in Alaska plane crash

    By Morgan Phillips, American political journalist

    Published: 10:51 a.m. EDT, September 13, 2023 | Update: 11:02 a.m. EDT, September 13, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband, Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., was killed in a plane crash in Alaska.

    Her office confirmed she was returning to the state to be with her family.

    Few details were available.

    “He was one of those people who was obnoxiously good at everything,” Peltola’s chief of staff, Anton McParland, wrote in a statement.

    “He had a delightful sense of humor that brightened up the darkest of times. He was definitely the family cook. And family was what mattered most to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, to his children , to his siblings, to his extended family – and he simply adored Mary.

    The moderate Democrat, 50, was elected in 2022 to succeed the late GOP Rep. Don Young in representing Alaska’s at-large district. Young died that year at age 88 on a flight back from Washington, D.C. to Alaska.

    This is breaking news. More soon

    Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., husband of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, killed in Alaska plane crash

    Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband killed in a plane crash in Alaska

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Today, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates convene with senators in DC for discussions on AI regulation

    Sep 13, 2023
    News Politics

    Columnists call for Biden to drop Harris, pick new running mate

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert asks her followers to ‘please let me know’ how the musical ‘Beetlejuice’ ends after a Denver theater kicked her out of a performance

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband killed in a plane crash in Alaska

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Today, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates convene with senators in DC for discussions on AI regulation

    Sep 13, 2023
    News Politics

    Columnists call for Biden to drop Harris, pick new running mate

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert asks her followers to ‘please let me know’ how the musical ‘Beetlejuice’ ends after a Denver theater kicked her out of a performance

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy