    ‘Drunk Taylor Swift’ Stole the VMAs by Dancing and Fangirling Hard

    It’s the summer of Taylor Swift, as the superstar has kept up a steady stream of re-recorded albums and taken over cities across the continent on her record-smashing Eras Tour. And on Tuesday night, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift once again proved she’s nowhere close to relinquishing her current chokehold on pop culture.

    The Midnights singer took home a whopping nine awards, and she didn’t even have to perform onstage to steal the show—her antics as an exuberant spectator dominated the internet.

    Of course, Swift has long had a, ahem, reputation for partying at the Grammys, the BRITs, and every other such industry event—so much so that there’s a 17-minute-long YouTube compilation dedicated to her viral-friendly awards show behavior.

