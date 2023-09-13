Play as aliens or agents in suspenseful sci-fi multiplayer title Mannequin, coming to PS VR2 in 2024

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hello PlayStation Nation! My name is James Hunt and I’m the Game Director of Fast Travel Games’ new PS VR2 title, Mannequin, coming in 2024. You may know the team at Fast Travel from our long history of single-player VR experiences like Cities : VR and upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice, but Mannequin will be our first in-house multiplayer title, allowing up to 5 players to enjoy suspense, social deduction, and fast-paced action.

Let me tell you all about it.

frozen in time

In Mannequin, our first original IP since 2019’s The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, the world is reeling from the appearance of an extraterrestrial presence. Sites around the world have begun to mysteriously freeze in time, and first responders called to these areas have become motionless, helpless statues.

Not only that, but a race of extraterrestrial beings, known to you and me as Mannequins, have been discovered in these places. They boast potentially deadly abilities, and it’s up to a team of special agents to hunt down these new supernatural threats before they themselves fall victim to the Mannequin’s powers.

What follows is a tense game of cat and mouse.

fight to a stop

In a standard game of Mannequin, three players work together as the titular aliens, facing off against a team of two Agents. As mannequins, you will have the ability to assume a pose and then freeze, turning into a statue in the appearance of one of the trapped first responders. You can use this power to set up the perfect ambush, wait for agents to appear, and then dash forward to freeze them in place with a touch of your hand.

But the agents are far from helpless. Armed with cutting-edge technology, they can scan levels for the approximate location of a mannequin. Catch the enemy in the act or find out which statue is an enemy in disguise and you will have to destroy it with your laser gun. The first team to eliminate the other wins, but there are a few more twists that make Mannequin a game of intense strategy and shifting favors.

The race is on

Each of the game’s levels features power plants that can be constantly drained by the dummies. Draining two power plants will grant the team enhanced powers, including the ability to see exactly where your enemy is. This can quickly turn the tide of a match, but power plants are high-risk areas that agents will likely keep under close surveillance. Make sure you don’t fall into a trap.

The agents also have another reason to defend these Power Plants. If the Mannequins have not claimed them within three minutes of the start of a match, the human team will get the upgrades. Each side can also revive fallen allies, but this also creates the perfect opportunity for a deadly ambush.

This makes every game of Mannequin an intense, tense, and tense exercise in hide-and-seek. Can the Mannequins trick the Agents into thinking they are friendly and then attack at the right time? Or will an agent’s cunning and use of gadgets help him rise to the top?

Involve

Here at Fast Travel we know that creating the best multiplayer games is not possible without the support of our fantastic community. We want to know what you think of today’s reveal and what you want to see in the full game when it launches in 2024. We’ll have more to share soon, including the first gameplay footage.

We truly believe that Mannequin will be a flagship multiplayer game for PS VR2, but that can only happen with your help. Until next time, ask yourself: who can you trust?