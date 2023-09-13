James Comer Can’t Explain to Newsmax Why He Won’t Just Subpoena Hunter Biden

Newmsax

In a real “dog that caught the car” moment, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) was left with nothing but excuses on Wednesday when a Newsmax host pressed him on why he doesn’t just subpoena presidential scion Hunter Biden.

“It’s very difficult,” Comer, who has led the charge for impeachment, said at one point.

After months of MAGA caterwauling, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy finally launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, despite the fact that Republicans have yet to provide any concrete evidence of wrongdoing on the president’s part. Additionally, McCarthy went back on his word to hold a House vote to authorize the inquiry, likely due to the fact that he currently doesn’t have enough support from within his own caucus.

