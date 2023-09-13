The ‘Rodeo Capital of Texas’ is stuck in a debate over more support for Ukraine and the future of the town’s economy

A rider competes during the Mesquite Championship Rodeo.

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mesquite, Texas, is set to open a plant to help fill the shortage of Ukraine’s most important ammo.But its representative in Congress is part of a GOP group opposed to additional US aid for Ukraine.The US has already given up ammo from its stockpile of 155 mm shells and now needs more.

A town east of Dallas known for its rodeo is in the middle of the conflict over how much support the US should give Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The New York Times wrote that some Americans who stand to benefit from the war in Ukraine faced opposition from their own representatives in Congress who say the US is already doing too much.

One example is Mesquite, a suburb east of Dallas with the nickname “Rodeo Capital of Texas.”

Mesquite stands to receive a significant economic boost from the war effort in the form of a new General Dynamics plant that’s expected to help double artillery production for soldiers in Ukraine.

The Times reported the plant was expected “to employ a minimum of 125 people; bring business opportunities to local suppliers, retailers, and restaurants; and, city officials hope, potentially help turn the area into an industrial hotbed of well-paying jobs.”

However, Mesquite’s congressional representative, Lance Gooden, is among GOP reps who want to end US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. So far, the House has soundly rejected efforts of some to reduce funding for Ukraine. But there are debates on additional funding, how it should be presented to Congress, and whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will give in to the pressure of those against the aid.

The stance of Gooden and other lawmakers who oppose giving aid to Ukraine has not sit well with people in his district.

Alexander Helgar, the president of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, told the Times lawmakers were “voting against your constituents at that point.” He added: “You’re literally saying no to the people you’re representing.”

The plant is expected to produce 20,000 155 mm artillery shells every month as the US aims to expand production from 15,000 a month before the war to 90,000.

In a recent video, a Ukraine soldier told Insider “there can never be enough artillery bullets,” which are being called Ukraine’s most important ammo. Insider reported Ukraine may be firing more than 5,500 artillery shells daily, creating a global shortage.

In July, President Joe Biden spoke about the importance of this weapon.

“What we need most is artillery shells, which are in short supply,” Biden told the media. “We are working on that.”

The US has sent over 2 million shells to Ukraine, mostly from its stockpile. Still, ammunition is Ukraine’s most significant need.

“The first thing on the list was, everywhere, the ammunition,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told the media after a meeting with EU leaders and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “If you have the equipment and you don’t have the ammunition, then it’s no use.”

Read the original article on Business Insider