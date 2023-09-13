Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    News

    Mitt Romney Says He Won’t Seek a Second Term in Senate

    By

    Sep 13, 2023 , , ,
    Mitt Romney Says He Won’t Seek a Second Term in Senate

    Reuters/Julia Nikhinson

    Trump antagonist and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Wednesday announced that he won’t seek a second term representing Utah, The Washington Post reported.

    Romney, 76, laid out a number of reasons behind his decision to the Post. He said he felt it was time for a new generation to “step up” and “shape the world they’re going to live in,” and his second term would take him into his early 80s.

    Romney, who was the only Republican senator to twice vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trials, also cited the growing disarray of American politics—saying he wouldn’t feel confident serving under either Trump or President Joe Biden.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola Dies In Plane Crash

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Mitt Romney will RETIRE: Republican Senator, 76, says he won’t seek a second term because he’s too old and slams Biden and Trump

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    A study reveals that dogs have a remarkable memory for hidden food locations

    Sep 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola Dies In Plane Crash

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Mitt Romney will RETIRE: Republican Senator, 76, says he won’t seek a second term because he’s too old and slams Biden and Trump

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    A study reveals that dogs have a remarkable memory for hidden food locations

    Sep 13, 2023
    News

    Argentina can dollarize without dollars, says economist who made the switch before

    Sep 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy