A study reveals that dogs have a remarkable memory for hidden food locations

Dogs are more likely to find food if they see it hidden than by smell alone.

Their powerful noses are famous for sniffing out treats.

But dogs are more likely to find food if they see a person hiding it rather than relying solely on smell, research suggests.

A team from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna conducted a study with eight dogs.

They tested each animal’s ability to find up to eight food caches, either after seeing a human hiding them or without the dog witnessing the cache.

The scientists discovered that the dogs found more food caches, and more quickly and with less distance traveled between each one, if they had seen the hidden food.

This suggests that they didn’t just use smells to find food, the team said.

And it supports the idea that dogs are capable of observational spatial memory: the ability to remember where another individual has hidden food and steal it.

The researchers conducted the same study with wolves, the wild ancestor of modern dogs, with similar results.

They said: “While domestication likely affected dogs’ willingness to adapt to humans, the results of the current study collaborate with previous findings suggesting that cognitive abilities do not differ much between dogs and wolves.”

Independent research has found that dogs can remember the location of a food item within a day of hiding it.

And while many dog ​​owners enjoy treating their pet to a tasty snack, vets estimate that almost half of dogs in the UK are now overweight.

The 2023 welfare report from the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals revealed that a third of dog owners do not know how much their pet weighs and 44 percent do not know how much it should ideally weigh.

Veterinarians have warned that treats should only make up 10 percent of dogs’ daily calories.

The findings of the current study were published in the journal Plos One.