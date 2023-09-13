Mitt Romney will RETIRE: Republican Senator, 76, says he won’t seek a second term because he’s too old and slams Biden and Trump

The 76-year-old father of five who represents Utah confirmed the stunning decision in a video criticizing Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Senator Mitt Romney will not run for re-election in 2024, the Utah Republican announced Wednesday.

Romney’s long career in Republican politics includes a loss to Barack Obama in the 2012 general election. He was also the only member of his party to vote twice to convict Trump of impeachment.

The 76-year-old moderate Republican brought up his age while launching a tirade against Joe Biden and Donald Trump in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Contrary to many expectations, I very much enjoy my work in the Senate,” Romney said, citing his work on the bipartisan infrastructure deal, Covid relief funding and passing legislation.

“At the end of another term, I would be around 80 years old,” he said. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They are the ones who must make the decisions to shape the world in which they will live.

Romney cited looming threats such as “the growing national debt, climate change, ambitious authoritarians from Russia and China” as he attacked the two leading presidential candidates.

“Neither President Biden nor President Yrump is leading their party to confront these issues,” he said.

“On deficits and debt, both men refuse to address entitlements, even though they know it represents two-thirds of federal spending. Donald Trump calls global warming a hoax and President Biden offers feel-good solutions that make no difference to the global climate.

On China, President Biden is underinvesting in the military and President Trump is underinvesting in our alliances. Political motivations too often stand in the way of solving these challenges.

The senator, whose term ends in January 2025, added: “Even if I do not run for office, I am not withdrawing from the fight.