    How to create a QR code using a browser

    QR codes can be very useful, especially when it comes to accessing a web page quickly and easily. (For example, I always turn to the QR codes at bus stops in New York to find out that I missed the bus two minutes ago and the next one is due in about 20 minutes.) If you want to quickly guide someone to your website or a web page they need, you can create a QR code for that page.

    There are a variety of QR code generating apps that you can access. (Note that it is advisable to be careful which one you choose, as a less than honest app may include tracking or another code with the generated QR.) Additionally, some online services, such as Instagram, may offer their own QR. GENERATION code. But for a good overall solution, you can easily create a QR code through Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge.

    Since the Chrome browser is built into Android, this one is easy:

    You can also use the Chrome browser on your iPhone to create a QR code (i.e. in the app store). Interestingly, with iOS, you have to follow even fewer steps than with the Android version of Chrome.

    The Chrome browser creates a QR code and then allows you to copy or download it.

    Again, if you use a Chrome browser on any desktop computer (a Mac or a Windows PC), you can use it to create a QR code.

    To get a QR Code in Edge, you just have to right click.

    The Edge browser is the default for Windows computers (and, in fact, Microsoft sometimes makes it a little difficult) No to use Edge). That being said, it is very easy to create a QR code.

