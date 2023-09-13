Matt Hancock is a world away from Downing Street as he dances shirtless by the pool with Michelle Heaton, Gareth Gates and Montana Brown in Vietnam after a Celebrity SAS stint

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Matt Hancock gives Theresa May a run for her money as he shows off his dance moves by the pool.

Following his appearance on I’m A Celebrity, the 44-year-old ex-Health Secretary returns to screens as part of this year’s Celebrity SAS line-up, which airs on Channel 4 later this year.

In behind-the-scenes footage shot last year, Hancock is seen dancing with fellow contestants Pop Idol star Gareth Gates, 39, Liberty X’s Michelle Heaton, 44, and Love Island’s Montana Brown, 28, by the pool in Vietnam.

The group were blowing off some steam after completing filming at the intense SAS training camp, where they were pushed to their limits both mentally and physically.

In the video, a shirtless Hancock shows off some moves that rival former Prime Minister Theresa May’s viral dance, nicknamed the Maybot.

Hancock is said to be hoping to show a ‘different’ side of himself after resigning when it emerged he had broken social distancing rules and cheated on his wife with a senior aide last year.

He will be put to the test on the show by former soldier Jason Fox and former US Marine Rudy Reyes.

The politician has a passion for fitness and was regularly spotted walking around the capital early in the morning during his time in government.

He previously promised to whip the nation into shape during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdowns, citing Britain’s obesity rates as the reason for high Covid deaths and hospital admissions.

Mr Hancock became health secretary in July 2018 and was retained in Boris Johnson’s cabinet the following year.

He resigned as health minister after it was discovered he had broken Covid-19 social distancing rules with Gina Coladangelo and was replaced in the role by Sajid Javid.

Hancock later admitted he had ‘blown up every part of my life’ after he was caught on CCTV cheating on his wife with his most senior assistant.

The ex-health secretary was caught on camera passionately kissing his married aide and millionaire lobbyist Coladangelo against the door of his Whitehall office in June last year.

Mr Hancock lost his job when it emerged they were seeing each other despite her being his assistant and breaching the social distancing rules Mr Hancock had put in place.

Now he has set up his own TV company after appearances on I’m A Celeb and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins earned him more than £360,000.

The creation of television programming and broadcasting company Greenhazel, first reported by the Sunday People, suggests Hancock is hoping for more TV opportunities.

Hancock is listed as the sole director of the company which was registered with Companies House in January at an address in Newmarket, Suffolk.

Hancock’s stint in the Australian jungle on the ITV reality show earned him £320,000 last year, of which £10,000 was donated to charity.

He was expelled from the Conservative Party after agreeing to do the show, despite Parliament not being in recess at the time, sparking anger among his voters.

He also earned £45,000 for appearing on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.