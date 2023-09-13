RAW VIDEO: Colo. Police Officer Shoots VFW Burglary Suspect Who Fired At Him During Foot Pursuit

Thornton, Colorado (TPD) — On May 31, 2023, at 3:35 a.m., Thornton Police officers were dispatched to the VFW located at 10217 Quivas St. to investigate a burglary in progress. The officer in the area observed the suspect car leaving the VFW parking lot. Officers in an unmarked police vehicle followed the suspect car to the area of 84th Ave. and Greenwood Blvd., where one of the suspects shot from the car at officers-officers did not return fire. At that time, officers initiated a pursuit.

The suspect car traveled south on I-25, exited at 48th Ave., and traveled westbound. The pursuit ended at the 4800 block of Eliot St. when the driver lost control and crashed. At that time, two suspects ran on foot. One of the suspects shot at a TPD officer and the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

That suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the scene. Both suspects are adult males. No officers were injured. This incident is being investigated by Denver PD along with the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

