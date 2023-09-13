Sean Penn Should Look in a Mirror Before Slapping Will Smith

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

At a time when it seems media literacy has all but gone extinct, in Sean Penn’s case, so too has self-awareness. Despite his lengthy history of alleged abuse, numerous run-ins resulting in pummeling paparazzi, it is awe-inspiring that despite the fact that after 535 days—or 770,400 minutes for those who are counting—he still found time to bring up The Slap in a new interview.

Earlier today, in a cover story interview with Variety, aging actor Sean Penn had a lot to get off his chest. A person in their right mind (Penn is clearly excluded) would think the sit down was to promote his new film, the Patricia Arquette-directed Gonzo Girl. But Penn’s internal fire was really raging to throw out opinions on other, more pressing topics like Ukraine (he wants to melt down both of his Oscars to give to Ukraine so they can make bullets and shoot the Russians) and what he would have done differently had he been in charge of the 9/11 response (he would have killed “everyone that did this,” even if he had to go to prison).

But what really grinds his gears is how he’s still, more than a year and a half later, furious at Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards even though—and I’m paraphrasing his words here—he went to jail for doing the same thing.

Read more at The Daily Beast.