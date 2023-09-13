Poppy Delevingne cuts a stylish figure in a geometric print jumper and burgundy trousers at the V&A’s Chanel exhibition

<!–

Poppy Delevingne cut a stylish figure on Wednesday evening as she joined the royal family and a host of stars at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

The socialite, 37, arrived for the private viewing of Gabrielle Chanel Fashion Manifesto – the first UK exhibition dedicated to the French couturier’s work.

And Poppy turned heads in a geometric print jumper and burgundy trousers for the event.

The model swept back her blonde hair and dressed up with a chic bag.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also present.

Amazingly, the exhibition charts the founding of the House of Chanel and the evolution of her iconic design style

The princess, 35, looked stunning in a floral maxi dress adorned with pink roses.

The couple arrived arm in arm and posed for photos outside the venue before heading inside.

Other attendees included Jackie St. Clair, Donna Air, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Gala Gordon.

The exhibition charts the founding of the House of Chanel and the evolution of its iconic design style.

Legendary fashion designer Coco Chanel ruled Parisian haute couture for almost sixty years.

Her father Albert was an itinerant salesman and when her mother Jeanne died when Gabrielle was 12, she and her two sisters were placed in the orphanage of the Aubazine Monastery, where Gabrielle would remain for six years.

She was taught to sew by the nuns (whose habits inspired her lifelong love affair with black minimalism) and at age 18 she moved to a convent to work as a seamstress.

In Chanel’s formative adult years, she tried to make it as a music hall singer in the French town of Moulins.

Outing: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also present

Glam: The princess, 35, looked stunning in a floral maxi dress adorned with pink roses

Say cheese: Princess Beatrice smiled at the camera

Happy: The couple arrived arm in arm and posed for photos outside the venue before heading inside

All dressed up: Other attendees included Jackie St. Clair

Glam: Simon Cowell’s ex opted for a black and gray dress with pointed heels

Stylish display: Donna Air (left) looked chic in a white cardigan and black skirt

Pattern: Gugu Mbatha-Raw turned heads in her interesting outfit

Elegant: Sophie Cookson opted for an off-the-shoulder black velvet one

Headturner: Gala Gordon put on a busty show in a strapless black satin dress

Polished: Gemma Kid opted for a white shirt and jeans which she dressed up with black heels

Sparkly: Caitriona Balfe dazzled in a shimmering black number and white lace top

On the way to the exhibition: Sinead Burke opted for a black suit

Daring: Betty Bachz put a spin on Chanel’s iconic tweed as she went braless in the co-ord set

Fashion: Lady Gabriella Kingston looked chic in a peach dress

This gave her access to the wealthier families and it was here that she would meet the first of two men who would help her gain the fame, fortune and, ironically, the independence she so desired.

Chanel lived until 1971 and spent her last years in her private suite at the Hotel Ritz in Paris.