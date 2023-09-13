Congress Is Blowing It When It Comes to AI Regulation

Wed. Sep 13th, 2023

    Sen. Chuck Schumer convened AI industry leaders and stakeholders on Capitol Hill today in a closed-door summit to discuss how Congress should regulate the emerging technology. The AI Insight Forum brings together “top voices in business, civil rights, defense, research, labor, the arts, all together, in one room,” according to Schumer, in order to ostensibly inform a future policy framework for the tech.

    These voices include big-name tech CEOs like OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Google’s Eric Schmidt, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Microsoft’s Bill Gates; labor leaders like the WGA’s Meredith Stiehm and the AFL’s Elizabeth Shuler; as well as a handful of researchers and user advocates.

    However, when you look at the full list of attendees something is sure to stand out: The vast majority of them are CEOs of tech companies. In fact, 13 of the 22 reported attendees are tech CEOs.

