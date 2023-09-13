The American midfielder joined the Cherries from Leeds this summer

Adams, 24, missed the United States’ recent international matches

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

United States men’s national team captain Tyler Adams has taken a major step forward in his recovery from injury and could finally be able to make his Bournemouth debut shortly after joining the Cherries over of summer.

The 24-year-old was seen sprinting alone on a pitch via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing in the post’s caption: “back soon.”

Adams has not touched a ball since injuring his hamstring in May as he was forced to watch Leeds suffer relegation from the sidelines.

He also missed international duty with the USMNT this month due to injury, but his return closer will provide a huge boost to club and country.

The midfielder first injured his hamstring in March before suffering a setback two months later.

USMNT captain Tyler Adams, 24, is accelerating his recovery from an injury suffered in March.

Adams joined Bournemouth from Leeds for a fee of 24 million at the end of the summer transfer window

He joined Bournemouth last month 11 days before the end of the summer transfer window.

The transfer fee was not disclosed, although the deal was reported to be worth up to £24 million ($30.5 million).

Adams was initially keen to join west London club Chelsea but the deal did not go as planned, despite the American completing a medical with the Blues.

Adams missed Leeds’ final run of Premier League games in May with a hamstring injury.

The Cherries face Chelsea on September 17 as they look for their first win of the season after a 2-2 draw against Brentford, a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham and a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool.

The USMNT emerged victorious against Uzbekistan and Oman this month without Adams.

Both matches were considered friendlies.

Adams hopes to be fit for the United States’ next international tour in October, first against Germany before taking on Ghana.