Wife Of ‘El Chapo’ Released From US Prison

On Wednesday, federal authorities announced the release of Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, from prison, where she had served less than two years of her three-year sentence for her involvement in her husband’s multibillion-dollar drug empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 34, had been sentenced to three years in prison in November 2021. Earlier that same year, she, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, had pleaded guilty to several federal charges, including conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana. During her sentencing, she expressed remorse and shame, as reported by Telemundo.

Emma Coronel Aispuro (PHOTO CREDIT: Todd Heisler/The New York Times)

Speaking through an interpreter, Coronel Aispuro said, “I am here before you, asking for your forgiveness.” The judge also imposed a forfeiture money judgment of nearly $1.5 million, representing proceeds obtained from her involvement in the drug trade, according to the Justice Department.

She was apprehended in February 2021 at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C.

Before her arrest, she had aided her husband, who was then the leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, in escaping from a high-security Mexican prison in 2015, as stated by U.S. justice officials. Guzmán was subsequently recaptured and returned to prison. Two years later, his wife allegedly conspired to help him escape once more.

In 2019, Guzmán was convicted in the United States on charges of running a continuous criminal enterprise and various counts related to distributing large quantities of cocaine within U.S. borders. He is currently serving a life sentence plus an additional 30 years in prison.

