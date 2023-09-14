Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    Jim Jordan Pulls a McCarthy, Flip-Flops on Impeachment Inquiry Vote

    Fox News

    House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) explained on Sunday why it was important for the House to vote on formalizing an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

    Just three days later, and after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy flip-flopped on his vow to hold a vote before launching the probe, Jordan, one of the three co-chairs of the impeachment inquiry, pulled his own 180 by telling Fox & Friends, “We don’t need that to move forward” because McCarthy’s pronouncement “gives added weight to it.”

    Despite having no concrete evidence to support Republican allegations that the president was involved in any wrongdoing as it relates to his family’s business dealings, McCarthy capitulated to MAGA hardliners on Tuesday and announced he was unilaterally opening an impeachment inquiry.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

