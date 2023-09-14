Google’s emoji mashup maker is now available in Search

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Now you can create your own emoji combinations right in Google Search. The company has launched its Emoji Kitchen feature on the web (through 9to5Google), which allows you to mix existing emoji to create different combinations, like an angry pumpkin or a panda in a cowboy hat.

To start using the tool, all you need to do is type “Emoji Kitchen” into Google Search and click on the “Start Cooking” prompt. From there, you can choose from dozens of different emoji to combine or play with the randomizer. Once you’re done experimenting, you can click the resulting emoji to copy it to your device’s clipboard, allowing you to paste it as a sticker to a message or document.

The emoji maker also works on mobile browsers and in the Google app, meaning iPhone users can finally access the feature and paste their creations into iMessage. Previously, Google only made Emoji Kitchen available to Android users through its Gboard app. While there aren’t as many mashups available in the web version of Emoji Kitchen compared to Gboard, it’s still nice to see the mashup tool available on more types of devices.

