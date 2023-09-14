Beloved Adelaide pitbull turns on them and attacks family – while their six-year-old was forced to hide in the bathroom

<!–

A six-year-old boy was forced to hide in the bathroom while his mother and uncle were brutally mauled by the family’s beloved pit bull.

Colicchie, a Shar Pei pit bull mix, attacked his owner’s 42-year-old brother and 39-year-old sister at a home in Brompton, in Adelaide’s north, on Tuesday evening.

A relative who did not wish to be identified said their daughter was “dragged” by the dog, which had been with the family for eight years.

She said her grandson was yelling at his mother from the bathroom, with a two-month-old baby also at home at the time.

“She was on the ground here and her teeth were in her arm,” she said. 9News.

“She was dragged by the dog, it was horrible. His eyes rolled into the back of his head and I just screamed.

Footage from the house shows blood on a doorknob, walls and floor (photo)

Hot water was thrown on the dog to stop the attack, with the woman able to escape and lock the animal in a bedroom.

She was forced to hold the bedroom door closed as the dog tore the wood with its teeth and tried to force its way out.

Images from the home show blood on a doorknob, on the walls and on the floor.

The dog had torn pieces of wood from the bottom of a door.

Neighbors who heard the heartbreaking screams said four police cars arrived at the house around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The relative said the police officers who attended the scene also appeared frightened.

“I want him put down. I never want dogs in my life again,” she said.

Paramedics transported both victims to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where they underwent surgery and remained there on Wednesday.

Up to four police cars arrived at the home on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

Council officers seized the unregistered dog from the house.

Its owner confirmed the dog would be put down on Thursday.

It comes after a Sydney veterinarian called for some dangerous dog breeds to be banned in Australia to prevent deadly attacks on their owners or families.