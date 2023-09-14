This Is the Only Throw Blanket I Actually Take Care Of

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Rumpl.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every blanket I own smells like a dog. This is because I lay under a blanket practically every second that I’m on a couch, leave said blanket on said couch, only to find my dog curled up on top of it. He’s so cute that I cannot, in good conscience, move him from the soft nest he has created for himself. But now that my go-to blanket is this wool one from Rumpl, I have zero qualms about shifting him to the side or taking great care to move the blanket away from the danger zone. It’s just too precious.

It’s made from merino wool, blended with organic cotton, that is soft right out of the package (which was a neatly zippered case)—there’s no downtime between owning the blanket and it being soft enough to lay your face on, something my Pendletons could not boast. It comes in a handful of neutral colors that feature a geometric lined pattern that will go with practically any style of decor. Plus, it’s reversible.

