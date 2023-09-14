Thu. Sep 14th, 2023

    News

    ‘Euphoria’ Creator Accused of Ripping Off Yet Another Female Director

    By

    Sep 14, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘Euphoria’ Creator Accused of Ripping Off Yet Another Female Director

    Eddy Chen/HBO

    Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson is once again being criticized for allegedly sidelining a female collaborator and reaping the benefits.

    Only this time, the controversial director is also being accused of theft regarding his Emmy-winning HBO series. Likewise, many of his online detractors are sensing a pattern not only with the auteur, but with the premier cable network that employs him.

    On Tuesday, a few Twitter accounts, including @Sydurbanek and @fiImgal, posted screenshots from a January profile of Canadian-Hungarian filmmaker, photographer, and actress Petra Collins.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Australian found dead in a villa in Bali: Shocking discovery next to his lifeless body

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Eddie Marks, former president of Western Costume Company, dies at age 76

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    First Citizens Bank Review 2023

    Sep 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Australian found dead in a villa in Bali: Shocking discovery next to his lifeless body

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    Eddie Marks, former president of Western Costume Company, dies at age 76

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    First Citizens Bank Review 2023

    Sep 14, 2023
    News

    What the James Webb Space Telescope’s discoveries on another planet mean — and don’t mean — for the search for alien life

    Sep 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy