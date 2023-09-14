‘Euphoria’ Creator Accused of Ripping Off Yet Another Female Director

Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson is once again being criticized for allegedly sidelining a female collaborator and reaping the benefits.

Only this time, the controversial director is also being accused of theft regarding his Emmy-winning HBO series. Likewise, many of his online detractors are sensing a pattern not only with the auteur, but with the premier cable network that employs him.

On Tuesday, a few Twitter accounts, including @Sydurbanek and @fiImgal, posted screenshots from a January profile of Canadian-Hungarian filmmaker, photographer, and actress Petra Collins.

Read more at The Daily Beast.