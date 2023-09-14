Eddie Marks, former president of Western Costume Company, dies at age 76

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Eddie Marks, member of the costume department on films like The breakfast club, The Witches of Eastwick And Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and president of the Western Costume Company since 1992, has passed away. He was 76.

Marks died of natural causes on Monday while visiting Prague, a company spokesman said The Hollywood reporter.

Marks joined Western Costume in 1989 as vice president and became president three years later. He helped take the company from a cramped warehouse on Melrose Avenue near the Paramount lot to a hangar-sized building on Vanowen Street in North Hollywood in 1990.

Western Costume was founded sometime between 1912 and 1915 and has since become one of the largest costume suppliers in the world. “What sets us apart from our competitors is that over the last 30 years I have purchased 11 companies that were costume rental companies,” Marks said. THR in a 2019 profile of Western Costume.

The company has been closed since July 14 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Edward Howard Marks was born on July 1, 1947 in Bayonne, New Jersey. His family moved to Los Angeles in 1952, and his father, Lambert Marks, worked in the wardrobe department on such films as Some came running (1958), Point blank (1968) and Alice no longer lives here (1974).

Eddie Marks began his own career in the mailroom of MGM Studios in 1965. He was drawn to costuming, which included sizing and fitting assistance, and worked with Elvis Presley on Girl happy (1965), Spinout (1966) and Stay away, Joe (1968).

He left MGM to go freelance and was a costume supervisor on the ABC crime drama from 1972-77 The streets of San Francisco.

In 1988, he shared an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Costumes for a Miniseries or a Special for his work on Shakedown on Sunset Stripa CBS telefilm.

His other credits included The China Syndrome (1979), Melvin and Howard (1980), The revenge of the nerds (1984), The golden child (1986), Association for Dead Poets (1989), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) and Postcards from the edge (1990).

Survivors include his wife, Debby; sons Branden – a costume supervisor on the CBS series SWAT and a costumer in several Marvel films – and Garret; grandson Aiden; and siblings Sanford and Wendy.

“Eddie was deeply entwined with the costume industry and supported so many aspiring clients as they launched their careers,” Western Costume said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”