Australian found dead in a villa in Bali: Shocking discovery next to his lifeless body

Sydney man, 77, found dead in Bali

Empty vodka bottle and medicines found nearby

The cause of death remains to be determined

An Australian tourist has been tragically found dead in a Bali villa.

The man, 77, was found lying on the floor in a room at Janan Villa in Sanur, south of Denpasar, on Monday morning.

An empty bottle of vodka was found next to him, as well as medicine, according to Denpasar police.

The Australian is believed to be from Cronulla, in Sydney’s south.

“The initial suspicions are that the victim died due to an illness. In addition, on the spot, medicines and an empty bottle of Vodka were found,” said a police spokesperson.

Police went to a villa in Bali on Monday where a man was found dead, lying on the floor.

The man had blood on his lips but had no other visible physical injuries. Bali Times reported.

The publication adds that many questions remain unanswered.

The man’s body was taken to Sanglah Hospital for post-mortem.

The cause of his death remains to be determined.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for comment.

Janan Villa is a three-star hotel located a 17-minute walk from Sanur Beach.

Sanur is a beach town in southeastern Bali, popular with tourists for its long stretches of beach and colorful fishing boats along the shore.

The tourist was found dead at Janan Villa (pictured), a three-star hotel in Sanur.

The man is one of several Australians who have died in Bali or been hospitalized in recent months.

Alcohol poisoning is common in Bali, where drinks are often laced with methanol.

“People have been poisoned by alcoholic beverages contaminated with harmful substances, including methanol arak (a traditional rice-based spirit),” says the Australian government’s Smartraveller website.

“Locals and foreigners, including Australians, have died or become seriously ill from poisoned drinks. »