He Wants to Be Kentucky Guv. He Was a ‘Ghost’ in His Toxic Office.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

When Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron took office in December 2019, he became the first Republican to lead the commonwealth’s top law enforcement agency in 72 years.

More than three years later, however, one of Cameron’s first personal projects bears a number of bruises, which multiple attorneys in his office can only chalk up to the influence of politics.

That project was the office of solicitor general, a new division that Cameron created within the OAG dedicated to advocating on the commonwealth’s behalf in cases on appeal, including in high-profile matters before the Kentucky Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read more at The Daily Beast.